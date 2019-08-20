As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Aspiriant Lifted Its Holding by $813,024; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Stake by $518,544

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 11.17 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 10.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Maple has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Platinum Investment Limited holds 35,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 8,505 are held by Howe Rusling Inc. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Co has 49,123 shares. Chemung Canal holds 0.37% or 29,010 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank reported 135,676 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 79,700 were accumulated by Bonness Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum & Towne, a California-based fund reported 6,367 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 508,740 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Staley Capital Advisers holds 1.02M shares or 4.08% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust accumulated 1.03M shares or 1.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.92% or 13.86 million shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 723,910 shares to 561,781 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,832 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Asset Invests & Mngmt Holdg (Hk) invested in 11.82% or 35,800 shares. First Tru Communication invested in 2.92% or 247,526 shares. Lvm Mngmt Mi reported 199,301 shares stake. 190,729 are held by Jones Lllp. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Invest Council owns 1.48M shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Oak Capital Ltd Com stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,217 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt owns 193,934 shares. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,694 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Weitz Invest Inc accumulated 17,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Cincinnati Ins Co has 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Co owns 30,539 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,995 shares to 56,919 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.