As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.56 Million; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Holding in Carnival (CCL) Has Upped by $620,750

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 28,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 346,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, down from 375,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 2.38M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6,930 shares to 70 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,796 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 37,264 shares. Hexavest stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 271,164 were reported by Davis R M. Legal And General Group Inc Plc invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Stellar Management Llc owns 33,220 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust stated it has 3,527 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 69,969 shares. Carret Asset Llc stated it has 64,908 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Ny owns 764,380 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 568,485 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 63,977 shares stake. Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 0.4% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 69,595 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Company reported 0.18% stake. Bridgewater Lp stated it has 209,407 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 184,903 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 3.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 155,649 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.45 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Addison Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,912 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv invested 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burney invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Granite Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Prns invested in 105,789 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Portland Glob, Maine-based fund reported 5,158 shares. 759,093 were reported by Minneapolis Port Mgmt Grp Ltd. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 262,805 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 264,600 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 206,557 shares. 71,837 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.