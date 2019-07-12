As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Cut by $1.06 Million Its Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Position by $5.92 Million

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 6.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 18.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.