As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder F&V Capital Management Cut Stake; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake by $8.30 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 677,622 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 192,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares to 868,688 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Inc by 280,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).