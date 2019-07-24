As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake; Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $61.60 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 34,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, down from 54,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1991.59. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 10.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.30 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd owns 803 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Marathon Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 477 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 2,781 shares. Harbour Management Llc invested 3.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6% or 4,995 shares. Whetstone Limited Liability holds 16,171 shares or 11.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parsec Fin Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,514 shares. Highland Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,454 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc reported 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Lc reported 3,309 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,268 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgestream Prns L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,067 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 63,176 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $83.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 210,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,299 are owned by Shine Advisory Svcs. Invest House Limited Liability stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Com reported 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cambridge Tru reported 580,908 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 399,195 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd holds 173,719 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 90.60M shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co has 0.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.29M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.63% or 232,400 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has 2.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3.30 million are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs. Albion Financial Grp Incorporated Ut holds 173,107 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, AZZ, Flowserve, Timken and Broadwind – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.