As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Aspiriant Upped by $813,024 Its Position; Telemus Capital Increases Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 3.15 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 193,177 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Up 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/14/2019: IMMR, CYBR, TME, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,626 shares to 10,831 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,982 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Security Fabric Products to Protect Nubank’s Network – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zayo’s Video Network Solution Chosen by News Broadcaster – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 25,861 shares. 361,235 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 244,475 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability reported 0.27% stake. King Luther Mgmt owns 571,956 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Ltd Company invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgewood Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset One Ltd accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 4,471 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 2.91 million shares. Guardian Life Co Of America, a New York-based fund reported 12,695 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,976 are owned by Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).