As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Cut Its Stake; Grassi Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $4.47 Million

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 77,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 133,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 759,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98M, down from 840,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 49,974 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 27.34M shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.35% or 466,000 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank owns 2.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.31 million shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 8,811 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beach Counsel Pa reported 62,234 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Management has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.41M were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,642 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 55,974 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 270,320 shares. Patten Group Incorporated accumulated 62,903 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Lathrop Investment Mngmt owns 292,001 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,680 shares to 93,160 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,550 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Capital stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bp Public Ltd Company owns 153,000 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.19% or 359,325 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 123,603 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.38M shares. New York-based Lipe Dalton has invested 2.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.45% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Merchants Corp reported 43,091 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,454 shares. E&G Advsr LP reported 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baxter Bros has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blue Chip Ptnrs has 2.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).