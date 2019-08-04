As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Trimmed Stake; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Valuation Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Holding

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 4.16M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks slide for fifth day to lowest level in a month after Trump escalates trade war – MarketWatch” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,785 shares to 64,445 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch Associate In owns 148,439 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Services Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.51% or 50,367 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc holds 1.05% or 34,125 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Ltd Co owns 1.17 million shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,865 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,310 shares. Cohen Cap Management accumulated 227,997 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Cim Mangement holds 0.45% or 21,642 shares. Pnc Financial Serv owns 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14.12 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.26% or 467,200 shares in its portfolio. Madison Holding reported 539,389 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,915 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 213,190 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack And Mngmt has 0.88% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,835 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ameriprise holds 1.33 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 280,271 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 0.08% stake. Prudential Fin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 84,085 shares. Caymus Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 380,745 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 9,448 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 5,028 shares.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $63.86M for 3.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.81% EPS growth.