As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Scotia Capital Increased Holding by $6.33 Million; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Boosted Its Holding by $583,200

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $260.36. About 92,776 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 117,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 929,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.89M, up from 812,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.51 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. It is down 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 23,900 shares to 67,300 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 108,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How this Texas-based tech company is finding big growth in New York – Albany Business Review” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company reported 5,508 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company invested in 0% or 238 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 8,701 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,361 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl owns 301 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 54,494 shares. 47,500 are owned by Westwood Mngmt Il. Old Retail Bank In reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Blair William & Il owns 452,678 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.04% or 436,840 shares. 3,748 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. Comerica Bancorp owns 29,709 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Prelude Management Limited Liability Company reported 370 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cisco Stock May Go Nowhere for a While – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,500 shares to 10,275 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 69,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).