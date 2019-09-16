As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Decreased by $349,920 Its Position; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.07 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 334,998 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, down from 360,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 3.65M shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, ASTRA FORM STRATEGIC PACT ON ORGANS-ON-CHIPS TECH; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Analysis Concludes the Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LUYE PHARMA WILL PAY $538M IN CONSIDERATION INCLUDING $260M IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22 billion for 22.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 34,281 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 10,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,710 shares to 277,562 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.