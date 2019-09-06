As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Ruffer Llp Cut Its Position by $517,698; Ebay (EBAY) Stake Has Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 68,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 7.08M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 23,219 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 32,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Lc owns 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 2.33M shares. Whitnell And Communications reported 28,008 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 49,974 shares. Penobscot Co has invested 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Liberty Cap Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington-based S R Schill & has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camarda Advsr Limited Company reported 3,532 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,310 shares. Hartline Corp has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 71,700 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 11.10 million shares. Clearbridge Limited accumulated 0.46% or 9.61M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 124,163 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 541,087 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $295.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 26,900 shares to 600 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 53,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,476 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California-based Rice Hall James Associates Limited Com has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Highland Mgmt Limited Liability holds 109,628 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 84,903 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,459 shares. 401,641 are owned by Managed Asset Portfolios Limited. 94,441 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has 2,481 shares. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bluecrest holds 0.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 105,158 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 165,837 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 81,578 shares.

