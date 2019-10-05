As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Omers Administration Trimmed Position; As Insmed (INSM) Share Price Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Boosted Stake by $959,000

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 63,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.97M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Insmed Inc. (INSM) by 55.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 38,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 107,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Insmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 1.31 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 199,000 shares. Stifel owns 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 27,318 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 48,417 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.03% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Acuta Partners Lc stated it has 435,500 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 57,212 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 350,865 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Insmed Extends Patent Protection in Japan to 2033 – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Insmed Granted Additional US Patent For ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), Strengthening Brand’s Global Patent Portfolio – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Insmed Incorporated Is Skyrocketing – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2017.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares to 9,425 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,373 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Penbrook Management Ltd Com has invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 67.21 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fagan Assoc Inc holds 2.54% or 114,215 shares in its portfolio. Notis reported 31,885 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 620,414 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 80,390 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Counselors holds 5,689 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,439 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns Ltd has invested 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Credit Agricole S A has invested 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Filament Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Confluence Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.