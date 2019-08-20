As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Boosted Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Has Upped Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 192,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, up from 180,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 11.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 409.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 187,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 233,619 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66M, up from 45,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 3.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares to 15,386 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,178 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,681 shares to 16,464 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,599 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.