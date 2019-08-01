As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Stake; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $13.40 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 21.20M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85 million, down from 21.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 10.74M shares traded or 126.84% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 125,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 379,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, down from 504,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,057 are held by Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 53,576 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 14,486 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 27,038 shares stake. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16,936 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Iberiabank holds 1.15% or 183,764 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 3.11% or 196,101 shares. Lincluden Ltd stated it has 151,302 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garde Capital stated it has 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dt Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 80,785 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Lp stated it has 5,113 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Comm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 679 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57,290 shares to 208,688 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Limited holds 0.09% or 8,620 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Incorporated Or accumulated 0.51% or 59,125 shares. Qv stated it has 2.67% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mountain Lake Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.96% or 508,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 51,741 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na reported 10,522 shares stake. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 442,302 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 74,595 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 67,307 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 5.44 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 43,922 shares. First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 10,684 shares.