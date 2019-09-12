As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Its Stake by $405,000; Blackrock Position in Trinet Group (TNET) Lifted as Share Price Rose

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 621,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $251.70 million, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 346,940 shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.11M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 18.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trinet Group Inc (TNET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TriNet +5.8% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TriNet Launches Phase II of Its ‘People Matter’ Campaign, Celebrating the Diverse Small and Medium Size Businesses That Drive the US Economy – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TriNet Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 27,587 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surface Oncology Inc by 493,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,436 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Management Limited Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,576 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 68,521 shares stake. Accredited Inc has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Management has invested 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Campbell & Investment Adviser holds 4,145 shares. 14,625 are held by Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 11.75M shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eastern Bank & Trust reported 111,424 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,412 shares. 120,448 are owned by Somerset. Prentiss Smith & Co invested in 73,578 shares or 2.63% of the stock. 558,000 are owned by Bp Pcl.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 970,000 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 270,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.