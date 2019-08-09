As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Cutter & Company Brokerage Cut Position; Azimuth Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Declined

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 3.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap accumulated 65,490 shares. Colony Gru Llc holds 0.03% or 6,998 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.35% or 139,046 shares in its portfolio. 14,260 were accumulated by Cullinan. Zacks Mngmt reported 0% stake. 150,763 are held by Envestnet Asset. Boys Arnold Communication Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moab Cap Prtnrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 83,567 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.03% or 30,493 shares. Jet Limited Partnership accumulated 9.65% or 500,909 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Intact Invest Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,600 shares. 145,011 were reported by Halsey Assocs Inc Ct. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.24 million shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,755 shares to 67,535 shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holdings Nv Ny Reg Shares (NASDAQ:ASML).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 175,542 shares to 948,053 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,588 shares, and has risen its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.