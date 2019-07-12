As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Its Holding; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Cut Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $199.54. About 99,628 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 15,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.72 million, up from 997,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 1.32 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $409.36 million for 35.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares to 398,600 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 13,068 were accumulated by Hemenway Ltd Liability. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 7,125 shares stake. Hilltop stated it has 2,220 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd reported 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Minnesota-based Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cypress Gru owns 1,754 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 20 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested in 4,028 shares. Haverford Trust reported 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northwest Counselors Lc owns 10,926 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 21,181 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.08% or 1,005 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital accumulated 0.11% or 50,570 shares. Rothschild Cap Partners Limited Liability invested in 6.14% or 62,271 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Management owns 7,800 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 161,756 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Dana Advisors owns 760,471 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foyston Gordon Payne accumulated 4.66% or 451,957 shares. At Bankshares accumulated 0.19% or 29,054 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Com reported 11,630 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc holds 0.17% or 3,730 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,123 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 15.35M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Howland Mgmt holds 0.06% or 14,584 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Llc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 54 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated owns 63,976 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

