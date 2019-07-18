As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.10 Million; Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Position Maintained by Prudential Financial Inc

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 20,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 346,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 4.23M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 64,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,316 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, up from 283,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 54,742 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.08 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diodes, Enviva, Intuit, Facebook and Cisco highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd holds 1.79% or 160,188 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.68% or 54,377 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications invested in 941,446 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heathbridge Cap Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 615,925 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 15,132 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Incorporated New York stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcrae Capital has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.21% or 270,320 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0% or 235,342 shares. Kessler Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ftb Advsrs owns 325,464 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont holds 0.7% or 150,568 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.77% or 2.02M shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 532,366 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Com Cl A Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 53,149 shares to 83,379 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp owns 649,545 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.08% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Asset Mgmt One Com Limited has 1,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 11,047 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.03% or 11,870 shares. 68,500 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Mngmt. Hbk Investments L P, a Texas-based fund reported 53,200 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 0% or 10,620 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.46% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Numerixs Techs owns 6,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 374,860 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,209 shares to 53,546 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,223 shares, and cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (NYSE:CLDT).

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crude Rises on Chinese Economic Data – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PPI Edges Up in June – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Higher on Fed Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euro zone headline inflation stable in June, core figures pick up – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.