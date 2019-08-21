As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 8.61M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $281.43. About 1.19 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,218 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Partners Llp has invested 4.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fil Ltd invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 279,050 shares. Sageworth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 250 shares. The Australia-based Vgi Partners Pty Limited has invested 13.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Toth Advisory has 1.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,318 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested in 10,932 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 169,754 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Permit Cap Lc invested in 5,875 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 124,900 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,001 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 4.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 257,353 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Management Incorporated Or holds 104,606 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mngmt accumulated 17,556 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.02M shares. Strategic Global Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 75,749 shares. Barrett Asset Management Llc accumulated 541,652 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 508,740 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,124 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 18,238 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ghp Invest Advsr invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.