As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Delphi Management Has Increased Position; Zwj Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Cbs New (CBS)

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 70.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 89,531 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 215,755 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, up from 126,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 277,704 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares to 127,436 shares, valued at $38.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,875 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

