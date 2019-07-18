As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Pulte Group (PHM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Upped Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 172.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 237,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 137,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 3.06M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 6.83 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.1% or 44,875 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru holds 2,586 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 71,744 shares. Jacobs Ca invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parkside National Bank & invested in 21,381 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 378,545 were reported by Twin Cap. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 2.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 1.57% stake. Whittier Tru Commerce, a California-based fund reported 607,502 shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten & Patten Inc Tn has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cumberland Advisors Inc invested in 5,550 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Winfield holds 8,011 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 46,490 are held by Mount Vernon Assoc Md. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 334,386 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares to 103,184 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 10,600 shares to 13,090 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 82,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,832 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).