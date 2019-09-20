As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Cut Its Position by $686,664; Ghost Tree Capital Increased Its Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holding by $6.00 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.28M shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 12,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 528,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.95M, down from 541,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 15.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26,615 shares to 26,865 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 11,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management Inc owns 1,254 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 110,422 were reported by Charter Comm. 86,245 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. M Securities Inc accumulated 1.56% or 83,999 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 4.55M shares. 174,100 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Company accumulated 65,298 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holding Lc has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,086 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,047 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 333,774 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 4,748 shares. Girard Ltd owns 150,176 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 21,082 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,575 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Com Ny holds 17,797 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2019: BCRX, MNK, BIOC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Presents At Barclays Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Represents Good Entry Opportunity At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 141,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 379,648 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, Daiwa Gru Inc has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 472,604 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 1.45M shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 18,271 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 8,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.65 million shares. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 0.42% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Emory University stated it has 645,583 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 101,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 168,289 shares.