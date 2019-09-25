As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $517,698; American Int’l Grp (AIG) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 9,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 931,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.99 million, down from 941,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 3.13 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 377,621 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.39 million for 13.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,609 shares to 12,385 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realy Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.54 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,388 shares to 122,409 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 13,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).