As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Cut by $2.20 Million Its Stake; Mastec (MTZ) Position Maintained by Peconic Partners Llc

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 1.09 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,645 are owned by Jump Trading. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 123,942 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Profit Inv Llc stated it has 53,883 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 115,300 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Washington owns 65,310 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 41,814 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 18,025 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 3,951 shares. Citadel Llc has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 2.07% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 117,297 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasTec +2.5% on Q4 earnings beats; provides 1Q19 and FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MasTec: 3 Reasons To Own The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, AZZ, Flowserve, Timken and Broadwind – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: CSCO, NVRO – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 10,915 shares to 22,572 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest reported 2.20 million shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 38,029 shares. Hayek Kallen Management reported 0.73% stake. Stearns Svcs owns 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,367 shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 3.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 452,730 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2.48% or 66,299 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Management Corporation holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,845 shares. 16,108 were reported by Leuthold Ltd Liability. 202,589 are held by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 572,926 shares. Brown Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,342 shares in its portfolio. Lipe Dalton accumulated 5,159 shares. Farmers Merchants has invested 0.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palladium Partners Limited Liability holds 445,131 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.