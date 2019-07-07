As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Decreased Its Stake by $122.28 Million; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Market Valuation Declined While Freestone Capital Holdings Increased by $743,600 Its Position

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,554 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 70,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 99,535 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.85M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.75M, down from 6.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $555,333 activity. Haney Mark had bought 1,392 shares worth $68,641 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

