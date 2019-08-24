As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lifted Its Position; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $444,480

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 54.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 14,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 27,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 779,839 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 3,850 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,597 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 117,805 shares. Girard Partners Ltd invested in 0.12% or 3,881 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 15,375 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,365 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fil stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sonata Cap Group owns 2,856 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.16% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Holderness Co holds 0.21% or 2,727 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bennicas & Inc holds 18,850 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,468 shares to 26,341 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 28,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.