As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Lifted Stake; River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding by $9.49 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22194.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 11,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 54 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 431,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 477,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, down from 908,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 645,327 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.46 million for 12.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.02% or 18,005 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Ltd Liability Com holds 2.27% or 766,937 shares. Axa holds 330,600 shares. 10,594 are owned by Piedmont Inv Inc. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 899,022 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Ims Cap owns 9,885 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,500 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 294,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Company has 292,736 shares. Sei Invests invested in 46,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp accumulated 19,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 24,500 shares. Panagora Asset reported 149,986 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 815,721 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $64.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 430,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madrona Financial Services Limited Liability reported 8,403 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.72% or 33,568 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.92% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 64,582 shares. 65,937 are owned by Fragasso Gru. Country Club Tru Na invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4,145 are owned by Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Co. Cambridge Tru Com stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 74,468 were accumulated by Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora. Pitcairn invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 2,439 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp invested in 30,500 shares. Charter invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,442 are owned by Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com. The New York-based Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 2.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 4,553 shares to 1,723 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,877 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

