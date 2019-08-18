As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Declined, Delphi Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.07 Million; New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Humana (HUM) Holding by $2.64 Million; Share Value Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 192,761 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.27 million, down from 202,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 591,019 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc reported 143,903 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri accumulated 199,004 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 0% or 3,401 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc owns 18,290 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 76,149 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Old Republic Intll stated it has 2.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.74% or 22,201 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcgowan Group Inc Incorporated Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,247 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.87% or 168,967 shares. Wharton Business Group has invested 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Ltd Liability Com reported 1.79 million shares. Robecosam Ag holds 316,629 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Chem Bank & Trust reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,244 shares to 9,085 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 5,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,036 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

