As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Lifted Stake; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Position in Icu Med (ICUI) by $1.33 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,415 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 33,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $245.16. About 35,199 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.80 million, up from 601,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 3.63 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Co Ca has 14,708 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 250 shares. Sterling Investment Mgmt Inc has 43,760 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 256,631 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc reported 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 303,658 are owned by Advisory Research Incorporated. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 105,607 shares stake. Associated Banc has invested 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 40,088 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors has 62,512 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares Tru reported 318,655 shares. Private Capital Advisors has 2.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincluden Ltd owns 151,302 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 13,800 shares to 40,295 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 36,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,291 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 32.95 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

