As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Delphi Management Raised Its Position; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Raised Position by $768,000

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500.

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chem Bancorporation invested 1.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 22,032 were accumulated by Highland Capital Limited. Kings Point Mgmt reported 1,800 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 27,425 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 84,808 shares. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 380,970 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lafayette Invs has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Riverhead Ltd holds 57,674 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,712 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability reported 5,365 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 72,514 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 30,489 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management accumulated 12,637 shares. 33,025 are owned by Ifrah Fincl Services.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,531 shares to 41,170 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,936 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.