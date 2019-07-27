As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Cognios Capital Raised Position by $425,696; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Cna Financial Has Lifted Its Holding

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente by 132,000 shares to 150,554 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,200 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Numerixs Investment has 0.23% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Howe And Rusling stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 0.21% or 27,874 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 769 shares. Korea Inv, Korea-based fund reported 867,308 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,975 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 87,018 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.97% or 206,404 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 7,519 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2,161 were reported by Stelac Advisory Serv. Grimes & Communications stated it has 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 36,944 shares. Fruth Management accumulated 0.11% or 4,118 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares to 53,112 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 21,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,379 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 6,525 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap reported 0.74% stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harbour Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,295 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Svcs owns 5,916 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Leisure Mngmt has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ntv Asset Management Llc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 75,084 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 40,871 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Mngmt invested in 0.73% or 20,854 shares. Catalyst Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Bank & Trust holds 109,481 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co stated it has 214,149 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 148,676 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability has 176,024 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio.