As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Clean Yield Group Lowered Position by $2.45 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Natixis Decreased Its Position by $30.47 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 11.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Natixis decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 423,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,684 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.05M, down from 782,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 4,726 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 45,248 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 287,372 shares. Hendley Communications holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 50,420 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Central Secs holds 1.83% or 160,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 26,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital reported 125 shares. 7,659 are owned by Hrt. Cortland Associates Mo has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,744 shares. Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 899,224 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.65% stake. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com reported 14 shares stake.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.72M for 15.07 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 418,479 shares to 525,237 shares, valued at $86.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 50,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 292 shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R, worth $19,663. $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Sauerland John P. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).