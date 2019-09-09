As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Ftb Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.10 Million Its Stake; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Webster Bank Lifted Holding by $756,346

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 20,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 325,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57 million, down from 346,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 10.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hong Kong-based Tybourne Capital Management (Hk) has invested 12.9% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Everence Capital Management Inc owns 17,428 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 560 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.39% or 100,000 shares. Bellecapital Limited reported 1.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iowa Bankshares has 3.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 42,285 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bainco Interest Invsts holds 19,845 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 80,102 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin stated it has 4.53 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Falcon Edge Lp has invested 0.84% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares to 26,111 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,749 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL) by 31,853 shares to 794,768 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:FLT) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Income.

