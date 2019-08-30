As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Edgar Lomax Co Decreased Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 158,315 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 162,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.48 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 332,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 14.73M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,471 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Southeast Asset Advisors has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 213,190 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bank N A invested in 0.11% or 16,390 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 28.30 million shares. Notis owns 31,910 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 53,429 were reported by Citadel Advisors Llc. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund owns 87,520 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 213,885 shares stake. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 8,342 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability reported 4,145 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1.69M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited accumulated 0.19% or 54,371 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 5.53M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 107,875 shares to 176,489 shares, valued at $29.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 260,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,177 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma has invested 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 143,152 shares stake. Financial Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckhead Capital Management Llc reported 48,784 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.75% stake. Culbertson A N Com holds 119,050 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. 64,610 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 733,012 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 4.62M shares or 5.58% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Com holds 32,239 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 6,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trellus Management Ltd Liability Co reported 11,000 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 6,108 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,145 shares to 17,933 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).