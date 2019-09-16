As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Stake; Thermo Fisher Sci (TMO) Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 16,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 116,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 7.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Sci (TMO) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 9,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,048 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 16,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Sci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $295.65. About 634,167 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 2.72 million shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Kynikos Associate LP reported 32,100 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 6,275 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Co Lta stated it has 128,733 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 153,060 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4,070 were accumulated by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. Sit Investment Inc holds 0.23% or 134,150 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.55 million shares. Arizona-based Sterling Inv Inc has invested 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustco Bankshares Corp N Y reported 37,233 shares. Telos Cap Management invested in 170,069 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability Company holds 1.13 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Valley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.33% or 139,699 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability holds 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 7,950 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 100,763 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Select Equity Group LP holds 0% or 423,551 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.69% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 3,971 shares. Bainco Invsts holds 1.03% or 22,338 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 8,800 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Interstate State Bank reported 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). E&G Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bb&T has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Round Table Ser Ltd has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Barnett And accumulated 3.56% or 21,526 shares. Inv House Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited accumulated 427,818 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 346,867 shares to 365,315 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) by 90,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWD).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.66 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.