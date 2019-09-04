As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $5.75 Million; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $1.48 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 13,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.42M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 1.31M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 4.48M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 20.36 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

