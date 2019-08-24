As Cisco Sys (Call) (CSCO) Shares Declined, Hap Trading Cut Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Boosted Its Position by $556,600 as Valuation Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.96 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (CSCO) by 85.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 714,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 121,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, down from 836,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 258,947 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $471.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 390,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,984 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP invested in 30,000 shares. Mairs & Power holds 0.02% or 28,942 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Warren Averett Asset Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Acadian Asset Limited Liability has 3.41M shares. 38,493 are held by Summit Secs Lc. Kidder Stephen W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,225 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 25,526 shares. 278,570 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.79 million shares. Pension Ser reported 3.78 million shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.84% or 454,707 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 50,530 shares. Family Cap Tru Company accumulated 0.01% or 350 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp owns 2.59% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6.01 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,744 are owned by Cls Invests Limited Liability Com. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 70,311 shares or 4.11% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 0.98% stake. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested in 1.47% or 232,344 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 40,054 shares. Dt Investment Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 80,785 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 324,721 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Natl Bancshares In owns 139,949 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten & Patten Tn reported 294,747 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt Incorporated invested in 9,602 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 38,278 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 132,758 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

