As Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Valuation Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Its Position by $3.65 Million; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Todd Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 336.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 112,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.04M shares traded or 52.52% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 376,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 929,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20,100 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,950 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 24,409 shares. Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Assetmark holds 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 28 shares. 65,668 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 42,467 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 132,143 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 132,219 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.43% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). 127,900 were accumulated by Spark Investment Management Ltd. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Amer stated it has 154,814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 856,275 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 446,251 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 23,672 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 45,216 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 4,162 shares to 195,498 shares, valued at $17.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Telesystems Ojsc (NYSE:MBT) by 59,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 276,428 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 173,385 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 1,310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc has 9.35 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 166,604 are owned by Newfocus Gru Lc. Farmers Trust Communication holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 176,715 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cannell Peter B & Co has invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Everence Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birmingham Mngmt Company Al has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westpac Bk accumulated 585,627 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 1.50 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 39,640 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 515,645 were reported by Shufro Rose Co Llc.

