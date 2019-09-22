As Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Rose, Holder Sprott Has Trimmed Stake by $1.72 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Increased Its Stake by $1.24 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 85.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 12,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – Field’s leave of absence follows a string of executive departures from Tesla; 19/03/2018 – Vestarin Offers an Opportunity to Buy TESLA Supercars with VST Tokens; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk blames robots for delays on Tesla’s Model 3; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tesla’s Ratings Reflect Significant Shortfall in the Production Rate of the Model 3 Electric Vehicle; 05/04/2018 – Tesla production briefly halted by paint shop fire in Fremont factory; 02/04/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there will be ‘news’ about the Model 3 release date on Sunday; 21/03/2018 – AP Source: Tesla Stockholders Approve Elon Musk Compensation; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.17 million shares traded or 65.84% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 1,173 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). British Columbia Invest Corp holds 37,535 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Da Davidson & Communication holds 0.02% or 4,245 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Lc stated it has 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Two Sigma Limited Com reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp accumulated 7.69 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd owns 125 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 115,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 437 shares. Sns Group Limited Liability Com invested in 759 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Synovus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 78,530 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816. The insider Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.76 million for 17.68 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv has 0.02% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Raymond James And stated it has 9,974 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 16,105 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 10,000 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 161,352 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.15% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.22% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 274,118 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 185,850 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 34,659 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 104,346 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 94,566 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).