As Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Share Value Rose, Cipher Capital LP Has Upped Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $345,510

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 6.21M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 49.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 9,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 29,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 51,177 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 27,949 shares to 31,471 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,278 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

