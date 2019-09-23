As Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Cut by $3.38 Million Its Holding; Melvin Capital Management LP Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Trimmed by $22.18 Million as Shares Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 78,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 274,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, down from 352,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 316,799 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 80,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.35M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $267. About 1.09M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 370.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.20M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $69.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 543,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scott & Selber Inc reported 10,526 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 3,015 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Circle Investors holds 2.28% or 310,473 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 60,350 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. 7,447 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 789 shares stake. Global Endowment Management LP reported 2,570 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Llc invested in 0.03% or 165 shares. Lincoln National invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co reported 18,121 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 29,663 shares to 48,102 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year's $0.91 per share. CRUS's profit will be $44.77M for 17.76 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.77M for 17.76 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.