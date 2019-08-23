As Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Market Value Rose, Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Its Holding; The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Holder Nbw Capital Lowered Position by $968,880 as Shares Were Volatile

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 17,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 20,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in The Ultimate Software Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Incorporated (CRUS) by 80.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 30,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 68,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 37,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.03 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Axa accumulated 90,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 133,389 shares. Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 53,503 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Fmr Ltd Com reported 1.87 million shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 1,027 shares. Da Davidson Co invested 0.02% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,958 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 6,498 shares or 0% of the stock. 185,435 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has 52,141 shares. Kbc Nv has 17,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 9,063 shares.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cirrus wins, Knowles loses in Galaxy S10 – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking Down Cirrus Logic’s Runway – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cirrus’ Credible Comings – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic drops on AirPods exclusion – Craig-Hallum – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: SMAR,CRUS,COUP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 303,451 shares to 25,778 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 50,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,630 shares, and cut its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies Incorporated (NYSE:HVT).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 10,190 shares to 104,449 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA).