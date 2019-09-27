As Circor Intl (CIR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Prospector Partners Decreased Its Position; British Columbia Investment Management Holding in Juniper Networks Com (JNPR) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks Com (JNPR) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 12,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 82,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 69,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 808,492 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 32,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 110,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 142,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 47,952 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) by 11,499 shares to 15,561 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,100 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 336,428 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited has 27,183 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Lc invested in 3.98 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.24 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 100,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pggm has 0.2% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). City has 680 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 296,138 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% or 218,681 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 183,386 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 105,631 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 56,526 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colruyt Group Selects Juniper Networks to Support its Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Starbucks a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks -6.9% on ‘disappointing’ sales, guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CIR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has 2,519 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 161 shares. State Street Corp reported 546,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. P Schoenfeld Asset Limited Partnership reported 206,381 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 58 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). South Dakota Inv Council reported 15,660 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 215,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 200,513 shares. 7,219 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 13,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 202,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 258,610 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 14,846 shares.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CIRCOR Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FCEL, STM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Caleres Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Day – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.