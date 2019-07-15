As Cintas (CTAS) Valuation Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Raised Stake; American National Insurance Company Lowered Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Share Value Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,435 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 14,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $243.23. About 175,028 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 2.19 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “E-Cig Ban Stubs Out This Tobacco Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Marijuana Stock Cronos Group Jumped 13.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Preserve Intergenerational Wealth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: 2019 Dividend Raise Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt owns 522,347 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 36,428 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 27,355 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 9,082 shares. Doliver Lp accumulated 68,071 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Albion Finance Gru Ut holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,787 shares. Cullen Capital Ltd Company has 1.84% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 809,785 shares. Washington Trust holds 5,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford holds 231,144 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,898 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 82,355 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 319,279 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.40 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,900 shares to 36,018 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,793 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Presentation at International Association for the Study of the Liver Congress and Update on HBV Program in China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 1,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 83,500 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.23% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Washington Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 20,498 were reported by Cibc World Markets Corp. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 971 shares. Randolph Company reported 31,535 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited invested in 0.57% or 7,725 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 4,116 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0% or 9 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,791 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).