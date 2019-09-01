As Cintas (CTAS) Valuation Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Upped Its Position by $602,162; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shareholder Csu Producer Resources Has Lowered Holding by $960,500 as Stock Price Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 142,996 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90M, up from 140,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 384,036 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc owns 33,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Shell Asset Management Co has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,610 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 5,875 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 316,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 79,973 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Geode Capital Llc invested in 580,205 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 137,266 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc stated it has 511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited reported 3,222 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,168 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.47 million for 12.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,624 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).