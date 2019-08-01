As Cintas (CTAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Meeder Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $573,074; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Price Declined, Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $513,360

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 85.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 480 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 3,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $259.03. About 466,334 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 295,521 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,000 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,811 shares to 21,347 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.26 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

