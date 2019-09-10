As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Value Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut by $464,802 Its Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Eastern Bank Has Increased Stake by $940,545 as Market Value Declined

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 106,283 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 99,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.25. About 4.96 million shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $248.54. About 508,026 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 23,274 shares to 64,319 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 51,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,828 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Seatown Holding Pte has invested 0.67% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Spectrum Mgmt Gru holds 0% or 65 shares. First Bancshares And Of Newtown reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La invested in 3,715 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept holds 53,315 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.27% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 22,172 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 1.61% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Donaldson Capital Lc invested in 16,250 shares. 2,112 were accumulated by Eqis Cap Mngmt. 51,520 were reported by Bedell Frazier Counseling. Bridges Invest Management accumulated 6,755 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.35 million for 29.04 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cintas to provide back pay, interest following federal discrimination lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Strong on Buyouts, Input Costs High – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siriusxm by 9,412 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $39.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversified Return by 23,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmrg Dvsfd Retn Emrg.