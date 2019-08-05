As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Value Rose, Advisory Services Network Has Raised Position; Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $7.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 73,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,377 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 79,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 222,505 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 431.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 1,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 1,882 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, up from 354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $254.97. About 93,913 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 8,893 shares to 174,190 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 97,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,850 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,000 shares. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock or 1,740 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.07B for 10.48 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 630,600 shares to 705,600 shares, valued at $128.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).