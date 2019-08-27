As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $6.34 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Barry Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $8.67 Million as Stock Rose

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $260.34. About 567,424 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.41 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 288,335 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 849 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 140,402 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 109,656 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company holds 0.1% or 409,863 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 4,116 shares. Ls Investment reported 21,012 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 600 shares. Contravisory Inv Management holds 43,085 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 26,567 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital reported 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.56% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 14,987 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 0.01% or 110 shares. The California-based Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Acadian Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 11,078 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Communications Na reported 2.83% stake. Peavine Cap Limited Com reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 191,227 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colony Grp Limited Co invested in 1.05% or 131,940 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Partners Lc has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28.01M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 68,608 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research stated it has 3.99 million shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.93% or 7,510 shares. Check Mgmt Incorporated Ca holds 0.12% or 11,986 shares. 27,981 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa.

