As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stock Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Lowered by $5.95 Million Its Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 660,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 505,024 shares traded or 40.69% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.72 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 13,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 16,169 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 7,655 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 142,996 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Co. 6,000 are owned by Fosun Intl Limited. Boston Private Wealth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 1,585 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.77 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of stock.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point LP has 135,000 shares. 16,839 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 108,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 27,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 430 shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 936,505 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.46 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 370,874 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 105,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 361 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 278,192 shares. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability invested 0.65% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).